Jarkiholi family strengthens dominance, Shettar’s career gets a boost in Belagavi

The recent Lok Sabha elections in Belagavi district have not only solidified the Jarkiholi family’s grip on local politics, but also revitalised the career of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP candidate Jagadish Shetter. Priyanka Jarkiholi celebrates her win with her mother. (HT photo)

The district includes two parliamentary constituencies. In Chikkodi, Congress’s Priyanka Jarkiholi defeated season BJP MP Annasaheb Jolle, while BJP’s Jagadish Shetter secured the win against Congress candidate Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Women and Child Welfare Minister, Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

The Jarkiholi family’s dominance in district politics was cemented with Priyanka’s win in the Chikkodi constituency. At just 28, Priyanka’s victory makes her the first member of the Jarkiholi family to be elected to the parliament. Her uncles, Ramesh and Balachandra Jarkiholi, represent the Gokak and Arabhavi assembly constituencies, respectively, while another uncle, Lakhan, serves as an independent council member. Her father, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, represents the Yamakanamaradi constituency.

Her win also marks a notable expansion of the Jarkiholi family’s influence, extending their political reach across all 18 assembly constituencies in the district.

Political analyst Ashok Chandaragi noted, “With Priyanka’s victory, the entire politics of the district has come under the influence of the Jarkiholi family.” Despite internal differences, the Jarkiholi brothers reportedly united to ensure Priyanka’s success, leveraging their political networks to secure her win by a margin of 120,000 votes.

Meanwhile, in the Belgaum constituency, Shetter’s victory disrupted minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s bid to dominate the Belagavi parliamentary constituency, an area historically controlled by Mangala Angadi’s family for the past 25 years.

The former CM’s unexpected win, with a margin of 178,437 votes, has reaffirmed the district as a stronghold for the BJP, which has represented the area for the past two decades. Shetter, a close relative of the Mala Angadi family, has revitalised his political journey following a challenging period.

His victory is a continuation of the Angadi family’s political legacy. The family includes late BJP MP Suresh Angadi, who represented the constituency for three consecutive terms, and his wife Mangala for one. Shetter’s son Sankalp is married to Mangala Angadi’s daughter Shradha, further intertwining the families’ political fortunes.

Shetter’s return to BJP after a brief stint with Congress was fraught with challenges. Initially denied an assembly ticket, Shetter joined Congress and unsuccessfully contested from the Hubballi-Dharwad constituency during the 2023 state elections.

Upon rejoining the BJP in 2024, he faced resistance from local leaders in Belagavi who campaigned against him, branding him an outsider due to his developmental focus on Dharwad during his tenure as chief minister. To counter these claims, Shetter established residence in Belagavi, demonstrating his commitment to the constituency.

“I thank the people of Belagavi for giving me a new lease on my political career,” Shetter said, emphasizing the district’s role as a BJP bastion.

Ramesh Jarkiholi attributed Mrunal’s loss to Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s alleged misconduct, claiming she had coerced anganwadi workers to contribute significant sums of money. He suggested that her perceived arrogance after becoming a minister contributed to the defeat.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, reflecting on her son’s loss, remained optimistic. “My young engineer son Mrunal has a long future in politics. This first defeat will pave the way for a great victory in the next election,” she said, promising to continue preparing for future success.