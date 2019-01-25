Jassi Sidhu murder: Punjab police get custody of accused duo after extradition from Canada

More than 18 years after Canada-born Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu alias Jassi was killed for marrying against her family’s wishes, her mother and uncle, both accused of the murder conspiracy, were handed over to Punjab Police by their Canadian counterparts in New Delhi on Thursday.

Canada had on Wednesday extradited Malkiat Kaur Sidhu and Surjit Singh Badesha to face justice in India for their alleged role in killing of Jassi, a resident of Maple Ridge in British Columbia. Jassi’s body was found with her throat slit in June 2000 in Sangrur’s Narike village. She was 25 years old at the time of her death. Her husband, Mithu, a Jagraon resident, was also attacked but he survived.

The accused duo was handed over to a Sangrur police team that secured a one-day transit remand of the accused from Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

“The court has granted a one day transit remand of the accused. We also got their medical examination done and both are physically sound,” said Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg.

“The accused will be produced in Malerkotla court on Friday,” said Amargarh DSP Palwinder Singh Cheema, who is part of the team, led by SP investigation, which is bringing Kaur and Badesha to Sangrur.

Jassi had married to Mithu in 1999 against the wishes of the family. After revealing her marriage to her family, the victim reportedly flew from Canada to India to reunite with her husband Mithu Sidhu. The couple was later attacked as they rode a scooter in Sangrur in June 2000.

The slain woman’s mother and uncle were accused of planning her murder. Around 14 persons were named in the FIR and eventually seven men were convicted of the crime.

A Sangrur court had declared Kaur and Badesha as proclaimed offenders (POs) in 2003. “After the accused were declared PO, the police started the process of extradition. We took help from Interpol and the governments of both the countries played their role. The accused were in Canada jail since 2012,” said DSP Cheema.

Kaur and Badesha, who have denied involvement in the killing, fought extradition all the way to the Canadian Supreme Court.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 11:07 IST