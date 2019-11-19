‘Want them outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:36 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday moved the Delhi high court against the students for “gross violation” of the court’s previous order by protesting within 100 metres of the administrative block.

The students have been agitating against a complete roll back of the hostel fee hike.

The contempt plea filed by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar through university’s standing counsel Monika sought court’s direction to issue a contempt notice against the student leaders.

The plea is filed against the Delhi Police and JNUSU President Aishe Ghose, General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav, Vice President Saket Moon and former JNU students leaders N. Sai Balaji, Geeta Kumari, Sarika Choudhary, Apeksha Priyadarshani, Krishna Rao and some others, reported news agency Indo-Asian News Service.

“The instant petition is being preferred by the university against the contemnors for gross and continuing violation of the order dated 09.08.2017...by protesting within 100 meters of the administrative block and the day-to-day administration of the petitioner University due to which the working of the university has come to a standstill,” the plea said.

The university also sought court’s direction to Delhi Police to provide assistance to the varsity for controlling acts of the students and remove them from 100 meters of the Administrative Block of the varsity in accordance with the previous order of the High Court.

FIR against two students

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered two FIRs against JNU students who clashed with the police during the protest march against the hostel fee hike on Monday, the agency reported.

Both the FIRs have been registered in two different police stations and against unidentified individuals.

On Monday, as Parliament reconvened for the winter session, JNU students clashed with the police after they were stopped from marching towards Parliament.

Delhi police came out in full force to stop them from reaching Parliament, setting up barricades at several locations and closing down four Metro stations. However, the students managed to come close to Parliament building.

The students alleged that they were lathi-charged by the police. Many students and police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday said the students are ready to undertake a march to parliament “10 times” if their demands are not met.

The students, who are demanding the resignation of JNU Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, have alleged that Delhi Police are “trying to break the backbone” of the protests by taking union members into detention.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said: “Police had detained at least a hundred students including me, and Satish (General Secretary of JNUSU), just to make sure the high powered meeting with the secretary (MHRD) does not take place.”

According to Ghosh, when the meeting did take place late on Monday night, they were told that the V-C and Registrar would not attend.

“We have made it clear in the meeting, that the agitation will stop only after all our demands are accepted, and if the V-C has a problem with that then we demand his resignation,” she said, addressing a press conference at the JNU administration block.

They have demanded restoration of the reservation for SC/STs in hostel accommodation and they have rejected the proposal for 10 per cent hike in hostel rates every year. They have also demanded rollback of a proposal to include the salary of contractual workers in the mess bill.

The students have conveyed their demands to the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

“The protesting students should not face any enquiry,” is another of their demands.

(With inputs from IANS)