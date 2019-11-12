What is at the heart of JNU protests? Here’s understanding it in a nutshell

education

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:02 IST

The ongoing tussle between the students and administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took a fresh turn on Monday as university students clashed with the police outside the AICTE building in Vasant Kunj, the venue for Varsity’s third convocation. The large number of students were protesting against the steep hike in the hostel fee and some other hostel rule changes.

The students of the University are at loggerheads with the administration over a new hostel manual, which mentions changes in rules and a fee hike. The students are demanding the roll-back of the new hostel manual.

Let us take a look at the revised hostel fee structure, new hostel rules, demands of students and response of the administration to understand the stand-off in a nutshell: