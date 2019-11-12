e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

What is at the heart of JNU protests? Here’s understanding it in a nutshell

The students of the University are at loggerheads with the administration over a new hostel manual, which mentions changes in rules and a fee hike. The students are demanding the roll-back of the new hostel manual.

education Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students of JNU protesting against fee hike outside All India Council For Technical Education during JNU convocation, clash with police persionnel in New Delhi, India, on Monday.
Students of JNU protesting against fee hike outside All India Council For Technical Education during JNU convocation, clash with police persionnel in New Delhi, India, on Monday.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The ongoing tussle between the students and administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took a fresh turn on Monday as university students clashed with the police outside the AICTE building in Vasant Kunj, the venue for Varsity’s third convocation. The large number of students were protesting against the steep hike in the hostel fee and some other hostel rule changes.

The students of the University are at loggerheads with the administration over a new hostel manual, which mentions changes in rules and a fee hike. The students are demanding the roll-back of the new hostel manual.

Let us take a look at the revised hostel fee structure, new hostel rules, demands of students and response of the administration to understand the stand-off in a nutshell:

 

 

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News