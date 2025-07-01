Jayant Khobragade named new Indian envoy to Spain

Jayant Khobragade, currently India’s ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), was on Tuesday appointed as the next envoy to Spain. Indian Foreign Service officer Jayant Khobragade. (ASEAN)

Khobragade, a 1995-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the external affairs ministry said in an announcement.

HT had reported on June 19 that Khobragade was set to be named as the ambassador to Spain following a decision to appoint Dinesh K Patnaik, currently the envoy in Madrid, as the new high commissioner to Canada.

Though Khobragade was officially named as India’s envoy to Poland in January, the posting did not go ahead because of various reasons, people familiar with the matter said.

Khobragade has done a stint in the Indian embassy in Spain in the past. He has also served in the Indian missions in Russia, Pakistan and Kazakhstan, and as the ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

Within the external affairs ministry, he has served in the disarmament and international security division and West Africa Division. He also served on deputation with the Department of Atomic Energy during 2017-2020.

Khobragade was appointed the ambassador to Asean in Jakarta in 2021, months after Pakistan refused his posting as the Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad.