Jayant Narlikar dies: 5 things to know about the Padma Vibhushan astrophysicist

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2025 12:55 PM IST

Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar set up the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and was its Founder Director.

Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, who was an eminent astrophysicist and science communicator, passed away on Tuesday in Pune. He was 87. According to his family, Narlikar passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Renowned scientist Jayant Narlikar passed away on May 20 in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Renowned scientist Jayant Narlikar passed away on May 20 in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Jayant Narlikar was a Padma Vibhushan awardee who played an instrumental role in establishing several scientific institutions in India. He was a pioneer in cosmology and is credited with popularising science. He is survived by his three daughters.

Here are 5 things to know about Jayant Vishnu Narlikar:

  1. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar was born on July 19, 1938 and went to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for his early education. His father, Vishnu Vasudeva Narlikar, headed the Mathematics Department at the university during that time. Following this, Narlikar attended the prestigious Cambridge University for higher studies, where he excelled.
  2. Upon returning to India, Narlikar joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and oversaw the expansion of the Theoretical Astrophysics Group, which gained global recognition.
  3. Narlikar set up the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and was its Founder Director. He was invited to set the institution by the University Grants Commission in 1988. Narlikar served as an Emeritus Professor at IUCAA, under whose direction, the institute got worldwide recognition in the field of research in astronomy, physics and astrophysics.
  4. Apart from his academic career, Narlikar has written science fiction stories and was also a science communicator. He had appeared on several television or radio programmes and had written various articles talking about science.
  5. Narlikar had several awards and accolades to his name. In 1996, UNESCO honoured him with the Kalinga Award for popular science works. Before this, he was already awarded the Padmabhushan in 1965 when he was 26, followed by Padmavibhushan in 2004. The government of his home state, Maharashtra, also awarded him Maharashtra Bhushan, the state’s highest civilian honour, in 2011.

With PTI inputs.

Get Latest real-time updates on Jayant Narlikar, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Jayant Narlikar dies: 5 things to know about the Padma Vibhushan astrophysicist
