Karnataka elections: JD(S) releases 2nd list, no ticket for Kumaraswamy’s kin

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday released its second list of 49 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, and fielded H P Swaroop, instead of party patriarch H D Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna, from Hassan seat.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and Karnataka party unit chief CM Ibrahim with leaders who joined the party, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

Bhavani, wife of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy’s elder brother and former minister H D Revanna, had publicly declared that she would be the candidate from Hassan, leading to conflict within the party.

Addressing a press briefing, Kumaraswamy said the decision to field Swaroop was a joint decision of the family and that even Bhavani had agreed with it. He had backed Swaroop’s candidature from the seat.

“There is no possibility of dissension within the family. This decision has been taken with Bhavani and Revanna’s blessing,” he said.

Revanna, who also addressed the media, said he is not upset with the decision. “I’m not upset with the Hassan ticket announcement. We will follow the orders of HD Deve Gowda. His health is important to us. If Deve Gowda asks us to campaign in Hassan, I will do it,” he said.

Party state president CM Ibrahim was present at the press conference held at the JD(S) office in Bengaluru.

Swaroop’s father HS Prakash, a three-term MLA, had lost to Preetham in 2018. Prakash passed away later in the year.

Among others who featured on the second list was former minister A Manju, who switched from the BJP last month, from Arkalgud and farm leader Kadabur Manjunath from Gundlupet.

In Bengaluru, M Munegowda will contest from Yelahanka, Mohammad Mustaf from Sarvagnanagar and Javare Gowda from Yeshwantpur.

The list also named YSV Datta who had joined the Congress in January this year but later returned to JD(S) after the Congress named Anand KS from Kaddur seat. JD(S) has fielded Datta from Kaddur, where he was the MLA from 2013 to 2018. Datta had announced that he would run as an independent candidate but ended up returning to the JD(S) fold, with HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna announcing their support for him at a public event on April 13.

The party had released its first list of 93 candidates in December last year. In the first list, the party had announced that former chief minister and JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy will contest from Channapatna constituency. The party fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy and the third-generation JD(S) leader, from Ramanagara constituency

Meanwhile, MP Kumaraswamy, the MLA from Mudigere constituency who quit BJP, joined the JD(S).

