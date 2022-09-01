JD(U) brings out poster on 'pradesh' & 'desh'. Nitish’s national ambitions in mind?

Amid rising speculation over Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s national ambitions, some billboards have been put up outside the Janata Dal-United (JDU)’s headquarters in state capital Patna. One of them read, “Pradesh mein dikha, desh mein dikhega (Seen in state, now will be seen across the country)”. Some of the other posters promised “good governance” and no “jumlaabazi” (playing with words).

Talks of Kumar being considered or trying to project himself as the face of a united Opposition ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls have been surfacing ever since the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined hands with lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to bring the Mahagathbandhan government back to power in Bihar.

A few days ago, Kumar's deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the JDU leader could emerge as a “strong candidate” for Prime Minister in 2024 if opposition parties agreed to consider him for the job. Kumar enjoys “immense goodwill” on the ground, Yadav said.

Meanwhile, a video of a press conference attended by Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and Kumar from Wednesday is now going viral. In the clip, Rao, also known as KCR, can be seen answering questions from journalists about the Opposition parties' alliance and subsequent PM face for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, while Kumar urges him to dismiss such questions.

Earlier this month, Kumar said he was not considering taking the plunge. “I have nothing of this sort in my heart,” he said. But he did underline that he would like to see the opposition united. “We will try to get the parties to move ahead together (in the run up to the polls). This would be good for people," he had said.

The opposition has been trying to form a united front against the BJP ahead of the national polls. But efforts have not yet reached a point of breakthrough.

