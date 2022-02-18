JD-U leader shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura

A 50-year-old JD-U leader was shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Friday morning when he was standing outside his residence at Bihariganj market.

Hundreds of JD-U and BJP supporters blocked roads and shouted slogans against the local police and traders shut down their shops to register their protest.

The deceased leader has been identified as Pradeep Sah. He was a general secretary (extremely backward class cell) and was very active in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

Madhepura superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar who rushed to the site appealed to his supporters to maintain peace and asked for their cooperation in looking for the criminals. “On the basis of a preliminary clue received from the site, the police have started carrying out raids at various places and soon the criminals will be nabbed.”

“Three motorcycle borne criminals opened fire and hit him on the head from close range and then fled from the spot,” police said adding, “He died while being taken to the hospital.”

Asked about the motive behind the killing, police said, “Till now no family member has registered any complaint, however, we are looking into the matter from possible angles.”

Locals including several JD-U and BJP leaders have accused the police and have demanded action against errant policemen. “Though we are in JD-U, we can’t see law and order stooping to such a low,” they alleged. The blockade on the Bihariganj-Madhepura road is still on and the police are trying to get the crowd to disperse.

In a similar incident in 2020, Ashok Yadav, a JD-U leader was standing near a shop in Jogbani village of Madhepura when he was shot dead.