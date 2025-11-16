JDU's Sanjay Jha mocks Opposition, says voters rejected ‘destruction’

JD(U) Spokesperson, Sanjay Jha, on Sunday took a jibe at Mahagathbandhan after the glorious win of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, saying that they were offering "destruction." He hailed Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his good governance. "I was saying from day 1 that the opposition would face the same situation it faced in 2010..." Sanjay Jha said.(ANI Video Grab)

"I was saying from day 1 that the opposition would face the same situation it faced in 2010... CM Nitish Kumar has made history... There was destruction on one side and development on the other... This is the good governance of CM Nitish Kumar... " he said.

Furthermore, speaking on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rohini Acharya's decision to quit politics and disown her family, he said that there is a "Mahabharat" going on within the family.

"Rohini is the dearest daughter of Lalu Yadav... The daughter who gave her kidney to his father is saying that, there is a 'Mahabharata' going on in that family," he stated.

Earlier, Union Minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan said that the government will be formed before November 22 in the state, as discussions are going on among alliance parties for the same.

"It will be done soon. Discussions are going on. A sense of clarity will come on the blueprint of the government. I think by tonight, I will also speak with senior Union Ministers, and the blueprint will be ready by today or tomorrow. We have to form the government before 22nd November. It will be done," Paswan told reporters.

It is noteworthy that the tenure of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases. Phase 1 was concluded on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11. The counting of the votes was done on November 14, resulting in the NDA's victory in Bihar.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)