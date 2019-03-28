Economist Jean Dreze detained for 2 hrs in Jharkhand for violating poll code

Noted economist Jean Dreze, spearheading the Right to Food campaign in Jharkhand, and two others were detained by the police on Thursday in Bishunpura area in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, around 220-km northwest from capital Ranchi. However, they were released after two hours.

Dreze, who has been a member of Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council, told Hindustan Times over the phone that he went for a public meeting on issues of ration, MGNREGA and pension in the village.

“As the programme was to begin, police came and picked me along with my two other associates Vivek Gupta and Anuj Kumar, organiser of the programme, saying we don’t have permission of the programme,” said the Belgian-born Indian development economist.

Bishunpura police station in-charge Vijay Kumar Singh said, “We were informed that the programme was being conducted in violation of the model code of conduct, as it had no permission from the sub-divisional magistrate. When we sought the permission letter from the organiser at the venue, they failed to provide any. We detained the three of them and brought them to the police station.”

He said they were released about after two hours asking them to seek proper permission to hold such a meeting.

Dreze, however, alleged that the police asked them to sign a bond mentioning that they did not have any complaint against the government.

“But, we refused to sign any such bond. Later, they changed their mind and released us without any condition,” Dreze said, adding, we would have appreciated it, had the police shown similar promptness for a programme held on Wednesday in the same village without any permission.

The economist said the local organisers had sought permission for the programme from the local district administration around 10 days back.

“But, the administration neither denied nor gave the permission for the programme. The organisers even informed the administration about the programme today morning. This is a small, peaceful and non-political public gathering. I don’t think it violates the MCC. I think it is quite important at this time of election that such gatherings are allowed so that people could raise their voice and express views. It will help strengthen electoral democracy,” Dreze said.

Dreze further said he feels people are being restricted to express their views and raise voice, which is not good for a healthy democracy.

Dreze had been raising the rights of rural people in Jharkhand. He and his team have been exposing alleged anomalies in implementation of various government schemes, mainly right to food, pension and rural job.

Dreze had spearheaded a campaign against the direct benefit transfer pilot project for food subsidies in Ranchi’s Nagri block, which was finally withdrawn by the Centre last year.

This was not for the first unsavoury incident involving the economist. In August 2017, state agriculture minister Randhir Singh had heckled Jean Dreze during his speech at a programme in Ranchi for a remark on Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. He had to cut short his speech.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 16:08 IST