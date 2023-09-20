‘Jeopardised a good diplomatic relationship’: Shashi Tharoor slams Canada amid standoff

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday slammed the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over his allegations on India's involvement in killing of a Sikh leader saying that Trudeau has jeopardised the state of a good diplomatic relationship by alleging the accusations publicly. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI / File photo)

Tharoor said that now both sides are involved in tit for tat situation. The Canada PM should have discussed the matter with a friendly government like India in private instead of choosing a public route.

“We are seeing a tit for tat on both sides. First, on the expulsion of a diplomat and then on this advisory. I think it is unfortunate that Canada chose such a public route. If at all they have any issue, these matters should be discussed privately with a friendly govt like India and the matter should be discussed behind closed doors. Going public, making a statement in the Parliament was very unfortunate by the Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau) and having gone that far they (Canada) have really jeopardised the state of a very good relationship.”

A day after Canadian government issued an advisory for its citizens living in India to observe a high degree of caution, the Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA) today issued an advisory for the nationals and students living in Canada to exercise “utmost caution” due to growing anti-India activities and hate crimes. The advisory cautioned Indian nationals to “avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents”.

India's relations with Canada have reached an all-time low after Trudeau alleged India's involvement in killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a claim which was rejected by New Delhi terming it ‘absurd and motivated’. Following Trudeau's allegations, Canadian foreign minister had expelled a senior Indian diplomat from the country, which further compelled New Delhi to boot out a Canadian top official with a condition to leave India in five days.

(With inputs from agencies)