e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jewellery worth lakhs go missing from check-in bag of Bengaluru-bound couple, FIR lodged

Jewellery worth lakhs go missing from check-in bag of Bengaluru-bound couple, FIR lodged

The CCTV footage at Darbhanga airport didn’t provide many clues as surveillance camera could not cover the area beyond the luggage dropping point.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 23:17 IST
Bishnu K Jha
Bishnu K Jha
Hindustan Times, Darbhanga
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
         

A passenger couple, who travelled from Darbhanga to Bengaluru onboard Spicejet flight no SG-494 on December 2, have alleged theft of gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 5-6 lakh from their check-in baggage. Durgesh Kumar, a software engineer, along with his wife Nikeeta and a kid, was flying to Bengaluru from Darbhanga airport on December 2 when the lock of one of his baggages was broken and jewellery was stolen from the box. The couple discovered the theft only after reaching Bengaluru.

Jaiprakash, Durgesh’s relative from Muzaffarpur, has lodged an FIR ( 545/2020) at Sadar police station in Darbhanga. When contacted, Station House Officer of Sadar Police Station, Girija Baitha said that the police were investigating the case. A case under section 379, 34 of the India Penal Code has been registered.

He, however, said that the CCTV footage at Darbhanga airport didn’t provide many clues as surveillance camera could not cover the area beyond the luggage dropping point after scanning. What happened thereafter is not clear.

Earlier, Durgesh had complained to Bengaluru airport police in this regard. However, they responded that the jewellery was not stolen from the airport after reviewing the surveillance footage at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru police concluded that the jewellery might have been stolen from the bag during the transit of baggage after scanning was done at Darbhanga airport.

Also read: ‘People have right to demonstrate...’ - UN spokesman on farmers’ protest

Durgesh, a native of Motihari, meanwhile, alleged that he did not doubt that jewellery might have been stolen by unscrupulous ground staff at Darbhanga airport. The lock was broken and the luggage tag of Spicejet was pasted over it.

“During security scanning at Darbhanga Airport, the concerned staff assured me that it was quite safe to carry the jewellery in check-in baggage. He didn’t ask me to fill up any declaration form regarding the same. There were a couple of ground staff listening to our conversation,” he quipped. The FIR also mentions the name of six ground staff who were on duty.

Darbhanga airport was started in a hurry and not all the strategic points have been brought under coverage of surveillance area, the passenger alleged. According to an informed source, at smaller airports after the scanning of luggage, the responsibility to transfer the bag from terminal to cargo rests with the concerned airliner’s staff.

tags
top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package
IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In