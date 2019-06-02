Jhajjar man shoots daughter, wife before killing himself

A 37-year-old man in Ladpur village of Jhajjar district shot dead his wife and a four-year-old daughter before killing himself at his residence on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Dinesh Kumar and worked as a private security guard with a company in Delhi.

His wife has been identified as Kavita, 34, and daughter as Trisha, who were shot with his licensed pistol, police said.

The initial investigation has indicated that Kumar killed his wife and daughter while they were sleeping, police said.

Kumar’s elder brother came to his house on Saturday morning and broke open the door when no one responded. He spotted the bodies of Kavita and Trisha lying on the bed and Kumar’s on the floor. He then informed the cops.

Police said Kumar also left a suicide note in which he took responsibility of killing his wife and daughter and committing suicide. In his suicide note, he requested the cops to not disturb anyone. Based on a suicide note and complaint by a family member, police have booked Kumar for murder. The villagers said Kumar had not been going to work for over a month. DSP Ashok Dahiya said the police were suspecting fight between the couple as reason behind the incident. The couple has been survived by a son, who was sleeping at his grandmother’s house on the night of the incident.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 13:55 IST