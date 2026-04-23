Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that his jhalmuri , the popular Bengali snack that hit headlines after PM's recent snack break amid poll campaign, gave a "thunderous shock" to some people.

PM Modi had stopped for a quick “jhalumuri” break on Sunday(X/@narendramodi)

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Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal’s Krishnanagar amid the first phase of the voting on Thursday, PM Modi said, “Jhalmuri maine khayi, lekin jhal TMC ko lagi hai. [I ate the jhal muri, but the spice hit TMC]”. He added that people have so much anger for TMC and its party leaders that in some states, they will not get a single seat. Track Bengal elections live updates here

He accused TMC of sheltering "infiltrators" and promoting "maha jungle raj.” He urged the people of Bengal to choose the BJP-led NDA as its government. PM Modi quipped that on May 4, BJP’s victory will not only have sweets but jhalmuri will also be handed out, news agency ANI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} “You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhalmuri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhalmuri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also promised the Matua and Namashudra communities of citizenship under CAA if BJP is elected to power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also promised the Matua and Namashudra communities of citizenship under CAA if BJP is elected to power. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I have come to give a guarantee that the Matua community, the Namashudra community, and refugee families do not need to fear the TMC. No one will be able to harm you. Whoever has come to India seeking refuge and dignity, Modi stands with them. Once the government is formed, the process of granting citizenship under the CAA will be accelerated. You will receive every right and benefit that every Indian citizen is entitled to. This is Modi's guarantee.” PM Modi’s jhalmuri stop triggers TMC’s reaction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have come to give a guarantee that the Matua community, the Namashudra community, and refugee families do not need to fear the TMC. No one will be able to harm you. Whoever has come to India seeking refuge and dignity, Modi stands with them. Once the government is formed, the process of granting citizenship under the CAA will be accelerated. You will receive every right and benefit that every Indian citizen is entitled to. This is Modi's guarantee.” PM Modi’s jhalmuri stop triggers TMC’s reaction {{/usCountry}}

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During his election campaign trail in West Bengal, PM Modi had stopped for a quick “jhalumuri” break on Sunday – a move that has garnered much attention.

In the video, PM Modi was seen asking a street food vendor for a packet of Jhalmuri. “Bhai, hame apna Jhalmuri khilao (Brother, please treat me with your Jhalmuri),” the Prime Minister is heard telling him. Modi then goes on to greet the shopkeeper, and asks him the cost of the ‘Jhalmuri.’

Sharing a video of this on his official X handle, PM Modi captioned it, “Jhalmuri Break in Jhargram!”

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TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at the prime minister saying his unscheduled stop at the stall was “scripted.”

“How were cameras present when he made the ‘unscheduled’ stop? The entire episode was scripted," she said at an election rally in the Murarai assembly constituency on April 20.

His reel hit 100 million (or 10 crore) views on Instagram. A similar number was reported on Facebook.

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