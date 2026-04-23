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‘Jhalmuri maine khayi, lekin jhal TMC ko lagi hai’: PM Modi's jibe at TMC

PM Modi said that people have so much anger for TMC and its party leaders that in some states, they will not get a single seat.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:05 pm IST
Edited by Nayanika Sengupta
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that his jhalmuri , the popular Bengali snack that hit headlines after PM's recent snack break amid poll campaign, gave a "thunderous shock" to some people.

PM Modi had stopped for a quick “jhalumuri” break on Sunday(X/@narendramodi)

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal’s Krishnanagar amid the first phase of the voting on Thursday, PM Modi said, “Jhalmuri maine khayi, lekin jhal TMC ko lagi hai. [I ate the jhal muri, but the spice hit TMC]”. He added that people have so much anger for TMC and its party leaders that in some states, they will not get a single seat. Track Bengal elections live updates here

He accused TMC of sheltering "infiltrators" and promoting "maha jungle raj.” He urged the people of Bengal to choose the BJP-led NDA as its government. PM Modi quipped that on May 4, BJP’s victory will not only have sweets but jhalmuri will also be handed out, news agency ANI reported.

During his election campaign trail in West Bengal, PM Modi had stopped for a quick “jhalumuri” break on Sunday – a move that has garnered much attention.

In the video, PM Modi was seen asking a street food vendor for a packet of Jhalmuri. “Bhai, hame apna Jhalmuri khilao (Brother, please treat me with your Jhalmuri),” the Prime Minister is heard telling him. Modi then goes on to greet the shopkeeper, and asks him the cost of the ‘Jhalmuri.’

Sharing a video of this on his official X handle, PM Modi captioned it, “Jhalmuri Break in Jhargram!”

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at the prime minister saying his unscheduled stop at the stall was “scripted.”

“How were cameras present when he made the ‘unscheduled’ stop? The entire episode was scripted," she said at an election rally in the Murarai assembly constituency on April 20.

His reel hit 100 million (or 10 crore) views on Instagram. A similar number was reported on Facebook.

 
west bengal elections tmc bjp narendra modi west bengal election 2026
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