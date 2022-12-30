Home / India News / Jharkhand actor Isha Alya’s husband arrested for her murder: Police

Jharkhand-based actor Isha Alya’s husband was arrested on Thursday on charges of murder after she was shot dead during an alleged highway robbery attempt in West Bengal’s Howrah, police said.

ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

Prakash Kumar, who introduced himself as a film director, denied the charge. He was produced before a local court which sent him to 12-day police custody.

“Kumar was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother and other circumstantial evidence. An investigation is going on and we are verifying things,” Howrah (rural) superintendent of police Swati Bhangalia said.

Alya was shot dead during an alleged robbery attempt when she was travelling with her husband and two-year-old daughter from Ranchi to Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

In his complaint to the police, Kumar said three men tried to rob them on National Highway 16 at around 6am and when Alya tried to resist, she was shot from point blank range.

Speaking to reporters, Alya’s brother Ajay Rana accused Kumar, his family and his first wife, Sraddha, of torturing her.

“Kumar’s family never accepted Alya. She was tortured mentally and physically. He never severed his ties with his first wife Sraddha. My sister was also threatened by Sraddha. There were demands of dowry too,” Rana said.

While being taken to the court, Kumar told reporters that he did not murder his wife.

“I have a two-year-old child. I can’t murder her (Alya),” he said.

Preliminary probe indicated that Alya was shot in the head from point blank range, a police officer aware of the matter said.

There were no marks of any injury or struggle on the deceased’s body. The recovery of an empty bullet shell inside the vehicle would not have been possible had she been shot by someone standing outside the vehicle, the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The accused was sent to 12-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Alya’s body was handed over to her family.

