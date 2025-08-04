Jharkhand Assembly adjourned sine die after ex-CM Shibu Soren's demise

The Jharkhand Assembly was on Monday adjourned sine die as a mark of respect to former chief minister Shibu Soren, who died in the morning, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said. The 81-year-old tribal leader died at a private hospital in Delhi, marking the end of a political era.(PTI)

The 81-year-old tribal leader died at a private hospital in Delhi, marking the end of a political era.

Adjourning the House sine die, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said, "Dishom Guru Shibu Soren left for heavenly abode today... His demise is not only an irreparable loss to Jharkhand but to the nation... He was known for his fight for the poor..."

The legislators were seen raising slogans such as 'Shibu Soren Amar Rahe' (Long live Shibu Soren) as soon as the House assembled for the day.

The five-day monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly began on August 1.