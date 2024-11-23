Menu Explore
Jharkhand election results 2024: Here's the full list of winners so far

ByHT News Desk
Nov 23, 2024 03:42 PM IST

Election results show the JMM led alliance has crossed the halfway mark with leads and wins in 50 seats. Here is the full winners list so far

Jharkhand assembly election result: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the halfway mark with wins and leads in 50 seats in the state assembly election.

Polling officials at a counting center during the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections in Jamshedpur on November 23.(PTI)
Polling officials at a counting center during the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections in Jamshedpur on November 23.(PTI)

As of 1.45pm, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading on 30 seats, Congress on 13 seats, RJD on 5 seats and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) on 2 seats. The BJP-led NDA has taken the lead on 26 seats.

The counting of votes for 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand is underway. The elections were held in two phases - November 13 and 20.

Follow election results LIVE updates.

The first round of polls covered 43 constituencies, while the second and final phase saw voting in 38 seats. The voter turnout in the election reached a record 67.74%, the highest since the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.

The election in Jharkhand saw a close contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc. Both sides were supported by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, chief minister Hemant Soren, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who actively campaigned to secure a win for their respective parties.

During the campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) clashed on multiple issues, including tribal rights, immigration concerns, and allegations of corruption.

The BJP contested 68 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections, with its allies All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) fielding candidates in 10 seats, Janata Dal (United) of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar contesting two seats and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, contesting one seat.

The INDIA bloc in the Jharkhand assembly elections comprises the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) contesting 41 seats, the Congress with 30 seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with six seats, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) contesting four seats.

This time, exit polls were more mixed about Jharkhand. Some exit polls predicted that the National Democratic Alliance would win a slim majority but others said that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance was headed for a comfortable majority.

In 2019, the JMM-Congress-RJD had won a comfortable majority of 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The BJP which went solo could win only 25 seats.

Here's the full list of winners as the the Jharkhand Assembly election results are declared:

CandidatePartySeatStatus
Uma Kant RajakJMMChandankiyariWON
Yogendra PrasadJMMGomiaWON
Niral PurtyJMMMajhgaonWON
Chandradeo Mahato(CPI(ML)LSindriWON
Sudeep GudhiyaJMMTorpaWON
Shatrughan MahtoBJPBaghmaraLEAD
Nagendra MahtoBJPBagodarLEAD
Samir Kumar MohantyJMMBaharagoraLEAD
Hemant SorenJMMBarhaitLEAD
Manoj Kumar YadavBJPBarhiLEAD
Roshan Lal ChoudharyBJPBarkagaonLEAD
Janki Prasad YadavJMMBarkathaLEAD
Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh)INCBermoLEAD
Bhanu Pratap ShahiBJPBhawanathpurLEAD
Naresh Prasad SinghRJDBishrampurLEAD
Chamra LindaJMMBishunpurLEAD
Biranchi NarayanBJPBokaroLEAD
Lobin HembramBJPBorioLEAD
Deepak BiruaJMMChaibasaLEAD
Sukhram OraonJMMChakradharpurLEAD
Janardhan PaswanLJP(RV)ChatraLEAD
Radha Krishana KishoreINCChhatarpurLEAD
Ashok PrasadBSPDaltonganjLEAD
Gyan RanjanBSPDeogharLEAD
Raj SinhaBJPDhanbadLEAD
Babu Lal MarandiBJPDhanwarLEAD
Basant SorenJMMDumkaLEAD
Bebi DeviJMMDumriLEAD
Kalpana Murmu SorenJMMGandeyLEAD
Satyendra Nath TiwariBJPGarhwaLEAD
Ram Das SorenJMMGhatsilaLEAD
Nirbhay Kumar ShahabadiBJPGiridihLEAD
Sanjay Prasad YadavRJDGoddaLEAD
Bhushan TirkeyJMMGumlaLEAD
Navin JaiswalBJPHatiaLEAD
Pradip PrasadBJPHazaribaghLEAD
Sanjay Kumar Singh YadavRJDHussainabadLEAD
Sabita MahatoJMMIchagarhLEAD
Sona Ram SinkuINCJaganathpurLEAD
Lois MarandiJMMJamaLEAD
Purnima SahuBJPJamshedpur EastLEAD
Saryu RoyJD(U)Jamshedpur WestLEAD
Irfan AnsariINCJamtaraLEAD
Kedar HazraJMMJamuaLEAD
Devendra KunwarBJPJarmundiLEAD
Ragini SinghBJPJhariaLEAD
Mangal KalindiJMMJugsalaiLEAD
Suresh Kumar BaithaINCKankeLEAD
Dashrath GagraiJMMKharsawanLEAD
Rajesh KachhapINCKhijriLEAD
Ram Surya MundaJMMKhuntiLEAD
Kameswar MahtoINDKodarmaLEAD
Naman Bixal KongariINCKolebiraLEAD
Prakash RamBJPLateharLEAD
Hemlal MurmuJMMLitiparaLEAD
Rameshwar OraonINCLohardagaLEAD
Hafizul HassanJMMMadhupurLEAD
Ashok KumarBJPMahagamaLEAD
Stephen MarandiJMMMaheshpurLEAD
Shilpi Neha TirkeyINCMandarLEAD
Jai Prakash Bhai PatelINCManduLEAD
Ramchandra SinghINCManika LEAD
Jagat MajhiJMMManoharpur LEAD
Rabindra Nath MahatoJMMNalaLEAD
Arup Chatterjee(CPI(ML)LNirsaLEAD
Nisat AlamINCPakaurLEAD
Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan MehtaBJPPankiLEAD
Devendranath SinghBJPPoreyahatLEAD
Meera MundaBJPPotka LEAD
Md. TajuddinJMMRajmahalLEAD
Mamta DeviINCRamgarhLEAD
Chandreshwar Prasad SinghBJPRanchiLEAD
Uday Shankar SinghJMMSarathLEAD
Champai SorenBJPSeraikellaLEAD
Alok Kumar SorenJMMSikariparaLEAD
Amit KumarJMMSilliLEAD
Kumar UjjwalBJPSimariaLEAD
Shradhanand BesraBJPSimdegaLEAD
Jiga Susaran HoroJMMSisaiLEAD
Vikas Kumar MundaJMMTamarLEAD
Mathura Prasad MahatoJMMTundiLEAD
