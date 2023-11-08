Jharkhand ATS arrests 2 ISIS men; one wanted to go to Palestine as ‘fidayeen’

Jharkhand's anti-terror squad on Wednesday arrested two alleged ISIS operatives in the state's Godda and Hazaribagh districts. They have been identified as Ariz Hasnain and Mohammad Naseem. One of the 2 ISIS operatives arrested by the ATS. (ANI)

The ATS said they had received information that Hasnain, a resident of Rahmat Nagar, Godda, was spreading the ideology of the terror group, ISIS, through social media in a bid to radicalise other people. The ATS nabbed him and interrogated him. He reportedly revealed his association with ISIS, said the Jharkhand ATS.

He revealed the name of another person, named Mohammad Naseem, who was linked to the terror group.

Naseem had also sent two books to Ariz titled 'Jihad' and 'Kufra with Tagoot', which espoused ISIS's ideology.

Naseem was also in touch with Pakistan-based terrorists, it added.

ATS alleged Ariz wanted to go Palestine and mount a suicide attack at the Al Aqsa mosque.

"Jharkhand ATS had received the information that Ariz Hasnain, a resident of Rahmat Nagar under Asanbani PS, Godda, was spreading ISIS ideology through social media and radicalising innocent people. Acting upon the information, ATS interrogated him and found his association with ISIS. During sustained interrogation, he revealed another person named Mohammad Naseem also associated with ISIS. ATS has also recovered the suspicious chats on Ariz's mobile through Telegram," ATS was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Ariz wanted to go to Palestine and carry out a Fidayeen attack at Majid Al Aqsa to free it from Jews," it added.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Uttar Pradesh ATS and the Chhattisgarh police arrested a suspected ISIS terrorist in Durg.

Wajihuddin, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was held from Smriti Nagar under Supela police station area of the district, the Durg police said in a statement.

An Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) unit of Jhansi (UP) came to Durg to track down Wajihuddin against whom a case had been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, by the ATS Lucknow, PTI reported.

“In the preliminary interrogation, Wajihuddin informed that he was associated with SAMU (Students of Aligarh Muslim University) and supporter of the ideology of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a middle-east terror group)," the release added.

Israel and terrorist group Hamas have been fighting a protracted war in the Gaza Strip since the latter killed 1400 people following an all-out attack on the country. Palestine's health authorities claimed over 10000 civilians have been killed in retaliatory bombardment by Israel.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

