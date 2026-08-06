Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets governor amid student protests, briefs him on JPSC exam row

Chief minister Hemant Soren met Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday and apprised him of the alleged irregularities in the recruitment processes of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), as well as the ongoing student agitation in Ranchi against the wrongdoings, officials said.

Lok Bhavan officials said the Governor emphasised the need for transparency and fairness in the examination processes and the importance of maintaining the confidence of the youth. (PTI)

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During the meeting, Lok Bhavan officials said the Governor emphasised the need for transparency and fairness in the examination processes and the importance of maintaining the confidence of the youth.

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Governor cites ‘grave concern’

“The governor termed the alleged irregularities a matter of grave concern. He stated that the commissions should function in a manner that leaves no room for doubt regarding their transparency and credibility,” the Lok Bhavan said in a statement.

“The chief minister assured that the state government is committed to ensuring justice for the students. He stated that the government would ensure no injustice occurred against the youth and that necessary action would be taken,” the statement added.

Government attempts to hold talks with students

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{{^usCountry}} Chief secretary Avinash Kumar was also present. Later speaking to the reporters at Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister underlined for the second consecutive day that the government is open to talks with students protesting over alleged recruitment exam irregularities and assured that their demands would be considered seriously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief secretary Avinash Kumar was also present. Later speaking to the reporters at Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister underlined for the second consecutive day that the government is open to talks with students protesting over alleged recruitment exam irregularities and assured that their demands would be considered seriously. {{/usCountry}}

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“Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations. Overall, the agencies are working diligently and effectively on this matter, and I believe we will move toward a concrete resolution,” the chief minister said, adding that he had apprised the governor about the issue.

Also Read I Sonakshi Sinha backs Jharkhand students protesting JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities: ‘When will it stop?’

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“The government’s doors are open to everyone. Anyone who has demands can come forward and present their concerns. We are already aware of the issues to some extent, and if they present their views, the government will certainly consider them seriously. Similar things are also occurring in other states. But I don’t see any action being taken as is being done here,” he said further.