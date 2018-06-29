After fistula surgery, Jharkhand high court extends Lalu’s bail by six weeks

The Jharkhand high court on Friday extended Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s provisional bail period until August 15, so he can continue to be treated at a super-specialty hospital in Mumbai. He had undergone surgery for fistula over the weekend.

Prasad, being held at the Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23 last year after his conviction in three separate fodder scam cases, was granted six weeks’ provisional bail by the high court for health reasons on May 11. The court warned Prasad against misusing the bail provisions by indulging in politics.

Although the high court later extended the provisional bail period until July 3, Prasad petitioned that it be pushed by another two months as his health was yet to improve.

“My client is currently undergoing treatment at the Asean Heart Institute in Mumbai. He underwent a surgery for anal fistula and is still recuperating. Due to the catheter inserted in his body, he is unable to walk. According to his medical report, he needs another two months to recover,” said his counsel, senior advocate Chitranjan Sinha.

The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh went through the RJD chief’s health reports before extending the bail period by six weeks, ending August 15.

Prasad had developed health complications after spending over two months in jail, following which he underwent treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, and the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for nearly two months.

The veteran politician was diagnosed with 15 different diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, peri-anal abscess and acute kidney injury, at AIIMS.