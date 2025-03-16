Jharkhand man, 3 children found dead at home, police suspect murder-suicide

Four members of a family were found dead at their home in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The horrifying discovery was made in the early hours of Sunday when the family did not come out for Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the daily fast during the holy month of Ramzan. Authorities have dispatched a forensic team to examine the scene.(Representational image)

Concerned villagers knocked on their door, but after receiving no response, they broke it open, only to find the bodies inside. While the children were found lying in the room, Sanaul Ansari was discovered hanging, raising suspicions of a murder-suicide case.

The deceased have been identified as Sanaul Ansari (36) and his three children—Afreen Parveen (12), Zaiba Naz (8), and Safaul Ansari (6).

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar confirmed the deaths and stated that a probe has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the incident. "Preliminary investigation suggests that Sanaul Ansari strangled his three children before taking his own life. However, a conclusive statement can be made only after a thorough investigation," he said.

Authorities have dispatched a forensic team to examine the scene, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy at Sadar Hospital. An FIR is yet to be registered as officials await further findings.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear, and investigators are looking into various angles, including financial distress and personal disputes.

Villagers informed that Sanaul Ansari was a mason by profession, and at the time of the incident, his wife was at her parental home. The tragic loss has left the community in shock as they await further updates from the ongoing police investigation.