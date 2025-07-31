Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jharkhand migrant worker's body brought home 45 days after death in Kuwait

PTI |
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 07:39 pm IST

The resident of Bandkharo village in Vishnugarh block of Hazaribag, had been working in Kuwait for the past 12 years and died of cardiac arrest.

The mortal remains of a migrant worker from Jharkhand were brought back to his native village on Thursday, 45 days after his death, an official said.

Initially, the deceased's family refused to accept the mortal remains without receiving the final payment, which delayed the process.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)
Initially, the deceased's family refused to accept the mortal remains without receiving the final payment, which delayed the process.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

Rameshwar Mahto, a resident of Bandkharo village in Vishnugarh block of Hazaribag district, had been working in Kuwait for the past 12 years.

He died of a cardiac arrest, according to the official.

"There were several issues which delayed the process of bringing his body back to Jharkhand," an official of the state migrant cell said.

"Mahto’s wife Pramila Devi requested the state migrant cell to bring his body back home on June 19. Then, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait and Protector of Emigrants in Ranchi were informed," according to an official release.

Initially, the family refused to accept the mortal remains without receiving the final payment, which delayed the process, it stated.

"After continuous dialogue, the deputy commissioner of Hazaribag obtained the family's consent, and a formal request was sent to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait on July 27. The company, then, initiated process on July 28 and the body arrived at Birsa Munda Airport around 3.45 on Thursday," the release stated.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Jharkhand migrant worker's body brought home 45 days after death in Kuwait
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On