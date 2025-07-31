Jharkhand migrant worker's body brought home 45 days after death in Kuwait

The mortal remains of a migrant worker from Jharkhand were brought back to his native village on Thursday, 45 days after his death, an official said. Initially, the deceased's family refused to accept the mortal remains without receiving the final payment, which delayed the process.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

Rameshwar Mahto, a resident of Bandkharo village in Vishnugarh block of Hazaribag district, had been working in Kuwait for the past 12 years.

He died of a cardiac arrest, according to the official.

"There were several issues which delayed the process of bringing his body back to Jharkhand," an official of the state migrant cell said.

"Mahto’s wife Pramila Devi requested the state migrant cell to bring his body back home on June 19. Then, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait and Protector of Emigrants in Ranchi were informed," according to an official release.

Initially, the family refused to accept the mortal remains without receiving the final payment, which delayed the process, it stated.

"After continuous dialogue, the deputy commissioner of Hazaribag obtained the family's consent, and a formal request was sent to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait on July 27. The company, then, initiated process on July 28 and the body arrived at Birsa Munda Airport around 3.45 on Thursday," the release stated.