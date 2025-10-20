JMM not to fight Bihar polls days after announcing solo contest

In a sudden reversal, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced that it will not contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a befitting reply to the "snub".

The development comes two days after the Hemant Soren-led party announced that it would contest the elections independently in six assembly segments.

The move comes amid growing uncertainty within the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing and coordination.

"The RJD and the Congress are responsible for depriving JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this, and review its alliance with RJD and Congress," said Kumar, the state tourism minister.

The Congress on Thursday had released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, fielding its state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba seat and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa.

Then on Friday, the party fielded Rishi Mishra from Jale, in a one-off announcement. On Saturday, the party released a list of five candidates.