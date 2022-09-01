Raj Bhavan 'leaks' creating instability, clear air on Hemant Soren: J'khand MLAs to Bais

A 10-member delegation of the ruling United Progressive Alliance, including senior leaders and legislators from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) met Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on Monday and submitted a memorandum wherein they spoke about how alleged leaks from the Raj Bhavan were creating a political instability.

Stating that the news items on the likely disqualification of chief minister Hemant Soren are being sensionalised in local and national media, they asked Bais to clear the air and reveal what the EC has said in this regard.

A day ago, four ministers of the ruling camp returned to Ranchi, a day after they were shifted to a resort near the Chhattisgarh capital along with 28 other MLAs amid the political developments in the eastern state. One of the ministers had said they were going back to Ranchi for a Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday.

The MLAs have been on a move ever since the political crisis intensified in the state. The latest crisis in the state arose after the BJP filed a petition the JMM boss' disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, following which the Election Commission sent its decision to the governor on August 25.

Though the EC's decision is not yet made public, some reports have suggested the poll panel recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA in a mining lease case.

The ruling UPA coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

