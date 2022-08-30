Jharkhand crisis: MLAs reach Raipur, CM Soren sees them off at Ranchi airport

Legislators of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday left Ranchi for neighbouring Chhattisgarh amid reports of a possible poaching attempt by the BJP as the week-long political crisis in the eastern state continues to remain in log limelight.

According to a PTI report, a chartered flight with about 40 MLAs took off from the Ranchi airport around 4.30 pm towards Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

Chhattisgarh | Jharkhand UPA MLAs arrive at Raipur airport from Ranchi pic.twitter.com/HxVx17n52G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

The MLAs were earlier seen leaving chief minister Hemant Soren's residence in two buses and with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) boss himself on the front seat of one of them. He also went inside the Birsa Munda Airport for a while. The ruling coalition of the JMM, Congress and RJD has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly.

Soren, whose future hangs in balance over a mining lease issue, later told reporters that this is not a surprising move. "It happens in politics. We are ready to face any situation," the CM told reporters outside the airport." He further said no unforeseen incident is going to take place.

No unforeseen incident is going to take place. We are ready for everything, the situation is under our control. I will let you know if I will also go with the MLAs: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren https://t.co/C4IXUcVFtu pic.twitter.com/8VR47955Re — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

The current crisis erupted after the BJP filed a petition seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, following which the Election Commission sent its decision to governor Ramesh Bais on August 25.

The EC’s decision on the matter is yet to be announced. However, according to reports, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan has not announced anything on this matter as yet.

