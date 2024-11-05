Jharkhand polls: INDIA bloc promises 10 lakh jobs, health insurance up to 15 lakh

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, announcing a slew of promises including 10 lakh jobs for the youth and health insurance coverage of up to ₹15 lakh for the poor.



The ruling alliance in Jharkhand released the ‘7 guarantees', that include social justice by enhancing reservations for STs to 28 per cent, SCs to 12 per cent and OBCs to 27 per cent from 26 per cent, 10 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, PTI reported. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren addresses the release of joint manifesto of Congress-JMM-RJD-CPI-M for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi on Tuesday. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also seen. (ANI)

“Whenever we talk about any guarantees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately criticises it... PM Modi came here and during his speech, he mentioned my name and said that there is no reliability of Congress's guarantees... Congress fulfills all its guarantees but Modi's guarantees never get fulfilled,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The INDIA bloc promised to increase the free monthly ration for the poor to 7 kg from 5 kg and make available gas cylinders at ₹450 in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said, "After this election, the coming government will move forward with the guarantees that we have launched today."



ALSO READ: ‘Fused crackers, Jamkar Malai Maro’: Rajnath Singh on JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

BJP's Jharkhand election manifesto

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled the party's manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah announced that the BJP will introduce Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand but the tribal community will be kept out of its ambit.

The BJP also promised that all lands occupied by the infiltrators will be returned to the tribal communities, ANI reported.



“Under the 'Gogo Didi scheme', women will be given ₹2100 every month. Free LPG gas cylinders will be given on Diwali and Rakshabandhan and the cylinders will be given for ₹500. 5 lakh employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Jharkhand,” Shah added.