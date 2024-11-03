'No UCC for tribals': What Amit Shah, BJP's Jharkhand election manifesto promised

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand and drive out "infiltrators from Bangladesh", union home minister Amit Shah promised on Sunday while releasing the BJP's assembly election manifesto. He, however, said that the tribal community will be kept out of the ambit of the proposed code. Ranchi: Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah speaks at the release of the party's Sankalp Patra (election manifesto).(PTI)

"Hemant Babu, a Uniform Civil Code will certainly be implemented in Jharkhand, but the identity and heritage of the tribal communities will be fully preserved. Uniform Civil Code will be introduced in Jharkhand but the tribal community will be kept out of the ambit of the UCC," he said.

The BJP also promised that all lands occupied by “infiltrators” will be returned to the tribal community.

"The BJP government is being formed in Jharkhand and we will drive out these infiltrators. We will bring the law and return the land taken away from women. Hemant Soren, you have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand," he added.

Amit Shah promised that if elected, the BJP would provide ₹2,100 per month to every woman of Jharkhand.

He said free LPG gas cylinders will be provided to women on Diwali and Raksha Bandhan festivals. He promised 5 lakh employment opportunities to the youths of the state.

"Under the 'Gogo Didi scheme', women will be given ₹2100 every month. Free LPG gas cylinders will be given on Diwali and Raksha Bandhan and the cylinders will be given for ₹500. 5 lakh employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Jharkhand," Shah said.

He said the BJP government would provide homes to 21 lakh families.

He said the party's government will provide a ₹2000 per month stipend to youths for two years.

"To support youth in their careers, the BJP in its manifesto promises to provide a monthly stipend of ₹2000 for two years," the party said.

The BJP promised to create 287,000 government jobs and offer 500,000 self-employment opportunities to combat unemployment.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was a proposal to establish uniform rules for personal matters for all citizens. These matters include marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights.

The BJP has promised the implementation of the UCC across the country in its general election manifesto.

JMM leader Mahua Maji, meanwhile, rejected the BJP's manifesto.

"No one will believe this manifesto because the public has seen their governments, neither Jharkhand nor Ranchi developed during their time. Trafficking of women was at its peak during the BJP's tenure...The central government has not yet given the coal royalty to the state government," she added.

The Jharkhand assembly election will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes is scheduled on November 23.

With inputs from ANI