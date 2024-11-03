'Infiltrators luring our daughters': Amit Shah gives ‘mati, beti and roti’ message in Jharkhand

Union home minister Amit Shah promised on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will safeguard Jharkhand's 'mati, beti and roti (land, daughter, food)' if elected. Releasing the party's assembly election manifesto, Shah said voters in Jharkhand would have to choose between the Hemant Soren-led JMM which patronises infiltrators and the BJP which halts illegal border crossings. Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah(AP file photo)

Amit Shah claimed that the number of tribals in Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand has been decreasing because infiltrators are "luring our daughters and marrying them".

"During Hemant Soren's government, the tribals of Jharkhand were not safe. The number of tribals in Santhal Pargana is continuously decreasing. Infiltrators are coming here and luring our daughters, marrying them and occupying the land. If this is not stopped, then neither the culture of Jharkhand, nor the employment, land, or daughters here will be safe. That is why the BJP is moving ahead with the slogan of securing 'roti, beti, maati," he said.

"We are releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' today, the Bharatiya Janata Party stands out from all other parties. Because the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party in the country's politics that does what it says. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to power, we have fulfilled all the resolutions. This is our track record and that is why the people of Jharkhand, especially the backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits are looking towards our 'Sankalp Patra' with great hope," Amit Shah added.

The BJP claims the state's demography is changing because of the influx of foreigners in tribal lands.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's co-in-charge for the Jharkhand assembly elections, alleged last week that the Muslim population in the state is increasing and the tribal population is decreasing. He claimed infiltration is the reason behind the rise in the Muslim population in the state.

"I ignited fire against infiltrators. Lord Hanuman had also set fire in Lanka. We have to set fire against infiltrators and make Jharkhand a golden land. In Santhal Pargana, the tribal population is decreasing and the Muslim population is increasing," Sarma said.

The Jharkhand assembly election will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

With inputs from ANI