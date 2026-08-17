Jharkhand protesters, govt to hold 7th round of talks today as hunger strike enters 15th day

The Jharkhand government has invited job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations for a fresh rounds of talks on Monday, officials said on Sunday.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being carried during a march towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks. (PTI)

The development comes a day after JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch — which is spearheading the protest — announced they would gherao chief minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20, demanding his resignation.

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READ ALSO | ‘They are like the dead’: Jharkhand students burn CM Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi's effigies amid exam protest

Deep Dive What demands are the Jharkhand protesters making regarding the recruitment examinations? The protesters are demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment tests and the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exams. Why did Chief Minister Hemant Soren cancel all exams conducted by TDPL? Soren canceled the exams to address the irregularities identified in the ongoing investigations by the CID and SIT, ensuring complete transparency and reform in the examination process. How will the Jharkhand government ensure reforms in the recruitment examination process? The government has announced the formation of a committee under senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal to review the examination process and suggest corrective measures for future recruitment exams.

“We will definitely go for the talks as we want to resolve the issue through dialogue. But, we are firm on two demands – a CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment tests and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combine Graduate Level) exams,” Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.

The decision to invite the students for the 7th round of talks came after the sub-divisional officer and additional district magistrate, law and order held a meeting with the students at the protest site in Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. “The protesting students have been invited for a discussion on August 17 at 2 pm. They have been offered the option to participate in the talks accompanied by their legal advisors,” the statement issued by the Ranchi district administration said.

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{{^usCountry}} READ ALSO | Devendra Mahto stopped from Tiranga Yatra by police in Jharkhand. He protests from hospital floor Protesters burn effigies of leaders {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} READ ALSO | Devendra Mahto stopped from Tiranga Yatra by police in Jharkhand. He protests from hospital floor Protesters burn effigies of leaders {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, on the 23rd day of the stir on Sunday, protesting students burnt effigies of chief minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Ranchi’s Albert Ekka Chowk, alleging that their “demands continue to fall on deaf ears”.

The protesters expressed anger over the “administrative misconduct” directed at fasting student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on August 15, who was allegedly physically prevented by the police from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra. The action triggered widespread outrage, prompting four more people to join the indefinite hunger strike.

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Job aspirants and students burn effigies during a protest against the Jharkhand government demanding a probe into alleged recruitment exam irregularities conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand protesters threaten to gherao CM Soren's residence, demand his resignation

Officials defend action against fasting leader

On Mahto being restrained, Ranchi deputy commissioner Manju Nath Bhajantri said, “Hospital administration refused to grant him permission due to his critical health condition and physical weakness.”

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State Congress’ media in-charge Rakesh Sinha said that the state unit will hold a meeting on August 18 to discuss reforms in the examinations and that the party will “strongly raise the students’ voice”.