Jharkhand ropeway tragedy: Survivors recount horror without food and water

  • At least three people died while 63 were rescued when the operation ended on Tuesday, two days after the cableway to Trikut hills developed a problem and stranded them mid-air.
IAF's 32-hour-long rescue operation eventually brought down 60 people to safety, in Deoghar, Jharkhand, on Tuesday.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 05:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi

People who were rescued in stages from the ropeway cars in Deoghar were “badly dehydrated” after many were left without food and water for close to 24 hours, doctors tending to the survivors said on Tuesday.

At least three people died while 63 were rescued when the operation ended on Tuesday, two days after the cableway to Trikut hills developed a problem and stranded them mid-air. “Around eight persons are admitted in the hospital still including one 25-year-old pregnant women and a one-year-old girl. Both were rescued on the first day. The toddler has broken jaw and deep wounds on her face. However, both are stable. All other victims apart from those who died were badly dehydrated,” said Deoghar civil surgeon CK Shahi.

Among those stranded was Chanda Devi, who was rescued on Tuesday. “We received water and biscuits around 5 pm (Monday).”

Anita Dasi told news agency ANI said: “We were completely dehydrated. It felt like we were about to die...”

