Jharkhand students pause stir for 60 days after exams cancelled

The job aspirants and student unions agitating against the alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams for nearly a month in Ranchi on Wednesday announced a 60-day suspension of their indefinite sit-in after the state government conceded to almost all of their key demands.

Student leader and JLKM member Devendra Nath Mahto along with job aspirants celebrates after the Jharkhand Cabinet cancelled several controversial recruitment examinations, in Ranchi. (PTI)

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The decision was announced by student representatives at a press conference at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium grounds, calling it a strategic pause to see if the government fulfils its promises. They further warned of resuming the protest if the government falls short in implementing them.

Hemant Soren's government on student demands

The development comes in the backdrop of chief minister Hemant Soren-led state government announcing the cancellation of 22 exams and ordered a probe into 23 others that were being conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), an outsourced agency, since 2014.

Deep Dive What led to the cancellation of exams in Jharkhand? The Jharkhand government canceled the exams following allegations of irregularities such as paper leaks, bribery, and manipulation of OMR sheets, prompting student protests. Why are students concerned about the recent exam cancellations in Jharkhand? Students are worried because the cancellations affect numerous successful candidates who have already been appointed, raising concerns about their employment and the fairness of the exam process. How can students ensure their concerns are addressed by the Jharkhand government? Students can engage in organized protests, submit demands for transparency in the investigations, and request the government to involve a third party, like the CBI, in probing the alleged irregularities.

The probe was ordered based on findings from the ongoing probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police into alleged irregularities, including paper leaks, bribery, and OMR sheet manipulations, in these exams.

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