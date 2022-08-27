Jharkhand suspense continues amid marathon meetings & trips of ruling camp MLAs

Suspense continued in political circles over the crisis looming in Jharkhand amid fears of chief minister Hemant Soren being disqualified as an MLA for in the case of a mining lease issue.

Marathon meetings were held at the residence of Soren, also the boss of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) with leaders of the ruling coalition in the eastern state. The Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are the two other key allies in the coalition government. MLAs of the ruling camp have been travelling since afternoon, reportedly with their luggage, in heavily guarded buses with Soren in company.

According to latest reports, the MLAs and ministers have returned to capital Ranchi after spending a few hours in nearby Khunti where some of them, including Soren, even went on a boat ride.

The Congress held a late-night meeting of its legislative after their return from Khunti where they camped for a few hours at a guest house. After the legislative party meeting, Congress MLA and minister and Banna Gupta said there is no crisis in the government and his party is firmly standing against the conspiracy to bring down the Soren-led dispensation.

“A conspiracy was hatched to destabilise our state government. Across the country, elected governments are being destabilised. Now, it has become a norm. The Congress is firmly standing against it and there's no crisis in government,” Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Congress state in-charge Avinash Pande said they have gathered to discuss the political activities that have went down in past few days. “We're here to discuss the matter and reach some conclusion on it,” Pande told reporters.

According to reports, governor Ramesh Bais is likely to send an order of Soren's disqualification as an MLA to the Election Commission of India (ECI) soon.

