Jishnu Dev Varma takes oath as new Telangana governor

Former deputy chief minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday was sworn in as the new governor of Telangana at a simple and colourful ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Telangana high court chief justice Alok Aradhe administers the oath of office to Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday. (HT)

Telangana high court chief justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to Varma, after state chief secretary Santhi Kumari read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, other cabinet colleagues, Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy, MLAs, and senior leaders from various political parties attended the event.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues and chief secretary accorded grand welcome to Varma at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. He received a Guard of Honour by the armed police personnel.

Varma, who was appointed as the governor on July 27, succeeded CP Radhakrishnan, who had been holding additional charge of Telangana along with Jharkhand since March, after the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan who contested the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan, who was also discharging functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has now been appointed the new governor of Maharashtra.

Varma, 67, is the fourth governor of Telangana. All the earlier three governors – E S L Narasimhan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Radhakrishnan are from Tamil Nadu.

Varma, who joined the BJP from the Congress in 1993, served as the Deputy CM of Tripura from 2018 to 2023. He also held the responsibilities of power, rural development, panchayat raj, finance, planning, science and technology and environment ministries.

He lost the assembly election in 2023 from Charilam in Sepahijala district of Tripura.