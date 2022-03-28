J&K: 2 Lashkar terrorists arrested, Chinese pistol among arms recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested two terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba in Sunnergund area of Budgam. Several incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested terrorists. The Budgam police along with the Indian Army arrested Waseem Ahmed Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh from Sunnergund area of the the town. Incriminating materials, a Chinese pistol, 12 pistol rounds and 32 AK-47 rounds were recovered from the possession, the police officials said. On Saturday, a special police officer (SPO) and his brother were killed by the terrorists in Chadbugh in the same town. SPO Ishfaq Ahmed and his brother Umar Ahmed were shot by the terrorists near their residence. Both the brothers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.There has been a surge in terror activities in Kashmir Valley in the recent times. A police constable Amir Hussain Lone was killed in the gunbattle with the terroriosts in Soura area of Srinagar on March 24. A day later, two CRPF personnel were injured during a grenade attack by the terrorists in Rainawari area of the state capital. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has already intensified its crackdown on terror activities, warning that people who wilfully shelter terrorists will have their properties attached under the UAPA. However, the police maintained that the innocent people need not worry or be scared.

“Honest and innocent citizens don’t have to worry a bit about the implementation of #law regarding action against house owners in whose house #terrorists come to hide at gunpoint. Law already provides protection to such persons and police will go by law,” the Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.