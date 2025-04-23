Menu Explore
J&K government announces 10 lakh ex-gratia for Pahalgam attack victims

PTI |
Apr 23, 2025 02:53 PM IST

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed condolences and announced additional support for the injured, emphasising solidarity and commitment to justice

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir declared on Wednesday that each family of the victims of the Pahalgam terror incident would receive an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh. (PTI)
The administration of Jammu and Kashmir declared on Wednesday that each family of the victims of the Pahalgam terror incident would receive an ex-gratia payment of 10 lakh. (PTI)

Making the announcement, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, "Deeply shocked and anguished by the despicable terrorist attack in Pahalgam yesterday. This barbaric and senseless act of brutality against innocent civilians has no place in our society. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms. We mourn the precious lives lost."

Also read: Father, son from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar killed in Pahalgam terror attack

The chief minister said no amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J-K government announces an ex-gratia of 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The chief minister also announced 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

All arrangements have been made to transport of the mortal remains of the deceased back to their homes in a dignified manner, Abdullah said.

"The injured are being provided the best medical care. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We share in your grief and stand by you in this dark hour," Abdullah said.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals.

Also read: Owaisi reacts on Pahalgam attack: Says this on Pakistan, J&K, & terrorists asking victims' religion…

"Terror will never break our resolve. We will not rest until those behind this barbarity are brought to justic," the chief minister said.

