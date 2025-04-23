‘Heartbreaking to see exodus of…’: Omar Abdullah as Kashmir tourists returning home

Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, several tourists in the region are now rushing to return home. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting on Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Srinagar on Tuesday.(ANI Grab)

Known for its breathtaking landscapes, Kashmir draws thousands of visitors each year who come to experience its snow-capped mountains, lush meadows, and serene beauty. But what began as a scenic getaway turned into a nightmare on Tuesday when terrorists launched a deadly assault on tourists in Pahalgam.

Reacting to the surge in tourists' demand to return home, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said it was “heartbreaking.” He added that the Jammu-Srinagar highway has been reconnected for traffic to allow people to leave; however, he said that completely free movement of vehicles would not be permissible at the moment.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction.”

“I’ve directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar & Jammu allowing tourist vehicles to leave. This will have to be done in a controlled & organised way because the road is still unstable in places and we are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment & we hope that everyone will cooperate with us,” he added.

Civil Aviation Ministry’s advisory

Omar Adbullah’s remarks come after the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory asking the airlines to increase the number of flights operating in Srinagar. The advisory said that after the unexpected surge in demand by tourists to return home, the airlines are advised to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India.

The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees for people trying to return to their homes at such a difficult time.