News / India News / J-K: Human trafficking network busted, Rohingya man among 5 arrested in Bandipora

J-K: Human trafficking network busted, Rohingya man among 5 arrested in Bandipora

ANI |
Nov 27, 2023 08:08 PM IST

Bandipora Police on Monday arrested five people, including Rohingya national, in connection with a human trafficking network, officials said.

Bandipora Police on Monday arrested five people, including a Rohingya national, in connection with a human trafficking network in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"Five persons were arrested in connection with human trafficking. One Rohingya namely Manzoor Alam was among those arrested," Bandipora Police said.

A senior Police officer said that the accused were involved in trafficking Rohingya women through Bangladesh, arranging marriages with locals within the Union Territory (UT) in exchange for monetary gains.

The accused trafficked Rohingya women via Bangladesh and got them married to locals in the UT in exchange for money.

Meanwhile, the police have taken cognizance of the matter and have started an investigation. (ANI)

