J&K: Internet services restored in Ramban, curfew continues in Bhaderwah

Broadband and mobile internet services that were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir following communal tension were restored in Ramban district on Sunday night, while curfew continued to remain in place in Bhaderwah for the fifth straight day.

In Bhanderwah, police officers asked citizens to stay indoors through the public address system, while informing students appearing in board examinations that they will be allowed to move freely to reach their examination centres on showing valid identity and admit cards to deployed forces.

“As per the directions of the administration, admit cards were treated as curfew-passes to facilitate free movement of the students appearing for class 10 and class 12 board examinations,” an official of the education department, Rana Arif, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Stringent restrictions under prohibitory orders also continued in several parts of Doda and nearby Kishtwar district as a precautionary measure. Incidents of stone-pelting on security personnel were reported from the Doda district on Friday morning leading to injuries to one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The officials said restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC continued in Doda, Gandoh and Thathri towns of Doda district along with Kishtwar town. “The situation is well under control and there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere,” a police official said.

The restrictions were imposed after communal tension erupted in the wake of inflammatory statements on social media over remarks by two former BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

(With inputs from agencies)