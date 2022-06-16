J&K LG launches online portal for helicopter services to Amarnath shrine

Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, on Thursday virtually launched the online helicopter booking service portal for the intending Amarnath pilgrims.

The 43-day long annual pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on June 30.

“Launched online helicopter booking service portal for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. For the first time, devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni and complete the holy yatra in a single day,” Sinha wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“It was a long pending endeavour of the Government to introduce heli services from Srinagar for better connectivity and accessibility. Devotees can easily log on to Shrine Board’s website (http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/) for the booking,” he added.

On Wednesday additional director general of police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh along with IG CRPF, IG Traffic, DIG Traffic, DIG Udhampur, DIG Doda, DIG CRPF, SSP Udhampur, SSP Ramban, SSP Traffic and ADC Ramban took a tour of the Yatra route and reviewed the security and traffic arrangements.

ADGP also presided over a meeting at range headquarters Batote and discussed the security plan and movement timings of the convoy.

“He gave instructions regarding security precautions during convoy movement and the need to brief and sensitize security personnel deployed for the yatra duty. The issues raised by CRPF and Traffic Police were discussed in detail and incorporated in the final deployment plan,” said a police spokesperson.

The team also visited Nashri, Chanderkote and Banihal and took stock of the preparation work for Langars (community kitchens) and lodgement centres for the pilgrims.

ADC Ramban and engineers present at Lamber briefed ADGP regarding the progress of the ongoing work and the timeline for finishing the project. The issues raised by CRPF were conveyed to them for early resolution.

The pilgrimage is going to be held after a gap of two years. It could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

