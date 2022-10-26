J&K LG slams those seeking talks with Pakistan: ‘They’re more guilty than…'

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hit out at politicians seeking talks with Pakistan and said he considered them more guilty than those who had direct contact with terrorism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said these are the people who are responsible for the unrest in the Union territory, adding that these people know unless there is a certain level of terrorism and violence, nobody will care in Delhi.

"There are a few people who try that nothing good happens unless you go with Pakistan… They are the people who have put Jammu & Kashmir in this situation. They are more guilty than those with direct contact with terrorism. They are people who know that unless a certain level of terrorism and violence, nobody will care in Delhi...," Sinha said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Sinha hit out at critics of the government over killings of non-Muslims in the union territory stating that the record of previous rulers was bad enough to "blacken their faces".

"There have been some incidents (of killings) in the past three days. If I repeat the statistics of the past, there won't be enough ink to blacken their faces," the LG had said at a function at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

The Union territory has seen a number of killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-migrant labourers over the past few months. Several Valley leaders, including former chief ministers farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have sought resumption of talks with Pakistan to resolve issues while condemming the attacks

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON