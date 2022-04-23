J&K: Pak terrorist among 2 Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives killed in encounter in Kulgam

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Among those killed is a terrorist from Pakistan while the identity of the second terrorist is yet to be ascertained.The encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at around 5.30 pm at Mirhama area of Kulgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.The encounter took place a day after two suicide bombers of Pakistan-proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad were gunned down in an encounter with security forces at an army camp in Sunjwan. A CISF personnel was killed in action while nine personnel were injured in the gunbattle.

Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh had said the two terrorists were part of a suicide squad of Pakistan-based JeM and their infiltration could be a "big conspiracy" to sabotage the prime minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.The PM is scheduled to visit Samba district's Palli village, 17 km from here, on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24. He is also scheduled to address a gathering there.The Centre has upped the heat on Pak-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad which has been involved in several terror attacks including the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. The Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar continues to roam freely in Pakistan.On April 18, the Centre had declared Jaish commander Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo a terrorist under the UAPA. A resident of Pulwama, Nengroo had been involved in the cases related to the killing of one police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2013, the killing of one civilian in 2020, and terror funding and illegal supply of weapons to terrorists.(With PTI inputs)

