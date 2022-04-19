Centre declares JeM commander Nengroo designated terrorist
Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, a commander of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was designated as a terrorist by the Centre on Monday for his involvement in various terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.
Nengroo is the fifth individual to have been designated as a terrorist by the Centre in the last fortnight.
In a notification, the Union home ministry said Nengroo has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and has also been responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the Union Territory.
Nengroo (34) is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now “engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir”, remote controlled from Pakistan, the ministry said.
In view of the danger that Nengroo poses to the security of India and in order to deter him from perpetrating terror acts, he has been designated as a terrorist under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the ministry said.
Nengroo, who was born on November 20, 1987, hails from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
His brother Abbass Ahmed Nengroo was an active terrorist of the JeM and was killed in 2013. In February 2020, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned Nengroo, he along with his family went missing.
Nengroo was involved in cases related to the killings of a police personnel in Pulwama in 2013 and a civilian in 2020. He has allegedly been funding terror acts and illegal supplies of weapons to terrorists.
The Centre believes that Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo alias Nengroo is involved in terrorism and is to be notified as a terrorist under the UAPA, the notification said.
With the declaration of Nengroo as a terrorist, the law-enforcement agencies can now attach his properties, besides booking any person associated with him.
Nengroo was also instrumental in helping JeM chief Moulana Masood Azhar’s nephew Idrees infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via the Samba border. His activities clearly point towards his proximity with the JeM chief.
His effort to take his family along with him manifests that he has no plans of returning and his aim is to continue inflicting violence on the hapless civilians of Jammu and Kashmir to keep the terror-running factory up and running, an official said.
Nengroo is the 36th individual to have been declared as a designated terrorist by the Centre.
-
Pending grant may impact DA payment for PU employees
Chandigarh Panjab University may face difficulties in allowing the enhancement in the dearness allowance (DA) to its employees, as over ₹7 crore worth of Punjab government's grant money has not yet been received. PU recently enhanced the DA for its employees from the existing 196% to 203%. As per the order, the 7% hike in DA will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2022.
-
₹81.42L out of ₹82.50L cash meant for ATM machines across Navi Mumbai that van driver fled with recovered
Out of the ₹82.50 lakh meant for depositing in the ATM machines that was stolen by the van driver, NRI Coastal police have seized ₹81.42 lakh. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the substitute driver, Dalvi, fled with the van from Ulwe while two vault officers and a security guard were depositing the cash in an ATM machine. He then abandoned the van near Apollo Hospital and fled with the box of cash.
-
Kashmiri artist takes to canvas to portray deeply sensitive themes
In the politically-charged landscape of the Valley, an artist has taken to canvas to portray some deeply sensitive themes and is carving out a space for himself. Kunwar Aamir Hameed Wani's pursuit to become an artist, however, has not been an easy one. His oil and acrylic artworks on canvas and paper are mostly focused on contemporary and abstract forms.
-
Petrol pump employee bludgeoned to death in Moga
A petrol pump employee was bludgeoned to death by unidentified assailants on the Moga-Barnala national highway near Bode village in Nihal Singh Wala sub-division on Sunday night. Joginder was identified as Joginder Singh of Bode village in Moga district. Assistant superintendent of police Sarfaraz Alam said that the incident took place at 11 pm on Sunday night. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.
-
Ganesh Naik rape case: Will take all actions as per rules, law and evidence, says Navi Mumbai top cop BK Singh
Trouble continues to mount on former minister and BJP's Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, against whom rape and criminal intimidation cases have been registered. The Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Bipin Kumar Singh has said that investigation in the cases would be conducted as per evidence and necessary action will be taken as per need. We do not want to discuss the live-in relationship details as of now.
