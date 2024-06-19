J&K police declares Srinagar 'temp red zone’ ahead of PM Modi's Yoga Day event

Police in Srinagar have declared the city to be a ‘temporary red zone’ during Prime Minister Modi's two day visit, for the celebration of International Yoga Day, according to news agency ANI. J&K police declares Srinagar 'Temporary Red Zone’ ahead of PM Modi's Yoga Day event(PTI)

Under the Drone Rules, 2021, a red zone demarcates an area where permission needs to be taken for the use of drones and quadcopters.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: ‘Include yoga, millets to make health a people-led movement’: PM Modi's letter to Gram Pradhans

This will be the PM's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the start of his third term in office. According to PTI, a Srinagar official said, "Arrangements for the program have been put in place and preparations are underway."

The International Yoga Day event, led by PM Modi, will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre.

Read more: PM Modi to visit Srinagar on International Yoga Day on June 21

In preparation for the event, the Prime Minister's X account has been posting various asanas and spreading awareness about the benefits of doing yoga. Previously International Yoga Day events have been held by Modi in Delhi, Chandigarh, Jabalpur, Dehradun and even the United Nations.

Read more: UP govt plans Yoga Day celebrations on grand scale

According to a PTI report, AYUSH minister Prataprao Jadhav announced that the theme of this year's event was 'Yoga for Self and Society,' highlighting yoga's role in development of individual beings and society.

In a letter to gram panchayats on June 13, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Yoga, “Nations across the world are gearing up to celebrate the 10th edition of International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2024. It is a celebration of the impact that Yoga has had on the global community, as well as the positive changes that it has ushered in our lives. The theme of International Day of Yoga this year, 'Yoga for Self and Society' will further strengthen our efforts to build a healthy nation.”