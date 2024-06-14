UP govt plans Yoga Day celebrations on grand scale

The state government is gearing up to celebrate the tenth International Yoga Day on June 21 on a grand scale. Key decisions have been made regarding the selection of venues, with a focus on prioritizing ancient cultural and historical tourist sites, along with rivers, lakes, ponds, and Amrit Sarovars. (Pic for representation)

Yoga sessions will be held in police stations, schools, and hospitals. Notably, to promote health benefits, Yoga Week will be organised across every district in the state from June 15 to June 21. This initiative will extend beyond district headquarters to include tehsils, blocks, and gram panchayats.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Furthermore, events will be held in Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), Primary Health Centers, Community Health Centers, Health and Wellness Centers, AYUSH Hospitals, 50-bed Integrated AYUSH Hospitals, and AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers.

The state government has allocated ₹4 crore for the entire programme.

As in previous years, a committee has been established under the chairmanship of the district magistrate to ensure the successful execution of the programme in each district.

According to protocol, group yoga sessions will be conducted daily from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. from June 15 to June 21.

The event will be inaugurated on June 15. On June 16, a Rangoli competition and a seminar on managing high blood pressure through yoga will be held.

On June 17, a slogan competition and a seminar on the importance of yoga in addressing lifestyle problems will be held.

An essay writing competition and a seminar on the importance of yoga for women in the modern lifestyle are scheduled for June 18.

On June 19, there will be a seminar on mental health, alongside an extempore and drawing competition.

A Yogasana demonstration competition will occur on June 20, followed by a prize distribution and closing ceremony on June 21.

Meanwhile, a meeting to discuss arrangements for Yoga Day celebrations was organised under the chairmanship of governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

The governor said the event should not be limited to Raj Bhawan but should be organized on a large scale across every school, open grounds, and parks in the state. She in particular instructed principal secretary of the Ayush department Leena Johri to ensure extensive arrangements in every district.

The governor emphasized the importance of including pregnant women and children in Anganwadis in yoga sessions to promote healthy offsprings and inculcate the habit of yoga among children.

During the meeting, Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, additional chief secretary to the governor mentioned an initiative to set a Guinness World Record for an online yoga pledge, inspired by the Governor, which can be registered at https://rajbhawanyogapledge.in/.