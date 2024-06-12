 PM Modi to visit Srinagar on International Yoga Day on June 21 - Hindustan Times
PM Modi to visit Srinagar on International Yoga Day on June 21

ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar
Jun 13, 2024 12:32 AM IST

Around 3,000 to 4,000 people will attend Yoga day at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Srinagar on International Yoga Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Every year the international Yoga day is celebrated on June 21. Around 3,000 to 4,000 people will attend Yoga day at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

J&K’s Lt governor Manoj Sinha has been asked to make special arrangements for the function which is going to be first big function of Prime Minister Modi after taking over as the PM of the country for the third time. It will also be his first visit to Kashmir after assuming PM’s office.

Officials privy to information said that PM Modi will lead the Yoga function in Srinagar, besides students, officers and political workers, many sports personalities will participate in the function. Arrangements are being made to accommodate all the guests. “Yes, PM Modi will attend International Yoga day in Srinagar. It’s going to be a big function and arrangements for the function have already started,” said a senior officer in Srinagar.

Ahead of the function the entire area from Dalgate to SKICC will be secured and three tier security will be in place around Dal Lake.

The people associated with the tourism sector termed the decision of PM Modi to attend Yoga Day encouraging for Kashmir. “Already Kashmir has witnessed rise in tourist arrivals and PM attending Yoga on the lawns of SKICC in the backdrop of world famous Dal Lake is going to give big boost to the Valley’s tourism sector,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a tour operator in Srinagar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / PM Modi to visit Srinagar on International Yoga Day on June 21
