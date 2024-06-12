Fresh encounter erupts in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, one jawan injured

An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in the Tanta area of the Doda district on Wednesday, people aware of the development said. Doda: Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack, at Bhadarwah, in Doda district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.(PTI)

The Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles (4RR) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police launched a joint operation based on intelligence about terrorist presence near Tanta. During the initial exchange of fire, one SOG jawan was injured and evacuated for medical treatment.

As the operation expanded, security forces re-established contact with the terrorists around 5 kilometres from the Jammu-Himachal Pradesh border, in the upper reaches of Gandoh.

“Today at 20:20 hrs, an encounter started between security forces and terrorists at Kota Top, Gandoh, Doda. Constable Fareed Ahmed (973/D) of SOG Gandoh was injured during the operation at Kerloo Bhalessa,” ADGP Jammu said on X.

More updates will follow as the situation develops.

The encounter broke out within 24 hours of two separate terror attacks in the Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A CRPF jawan was killed while six security personnel were injured in the overnight encounters, officials said on Wednesday.

Speaking to India Today, former Chief of Army Staff Ved Prakash Malik cautioned against rushing into the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September and said securing the region was more important than holding polls.

Malik said, “Don't rush into the elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September. Consolidate gains in Kashmir. A few successes terrorists have in Jammu will spur terrorism even in the Valley. Postpone elections by a year.

National Conference leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah raised his objection saying it would be giving in to the extremist forces.

“You have NO gains in Kashmir if militant outfits are able to derail the elections that the PM, HM & Election Commission have committed to holding before the SC deadline of 30th Sept. What’s more surprising is that this has come from an army officer who saw Lok Sabha polls happening in J&K soon after the Kargil War & during height of militancy in 1999. What a shame!” Abdullah posted on X.