Kathua terror attack: Pakistan-made items found from terrorists

Several Pakistan-made items were found from the possession of two slain terrorists who attacked a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday. Kathua: Security forces stand guard near the site of an encounter between security forces and terrorists.

The local authorities said three magazines with 30 rounds were found from the terrorists. They also found three live grenades.

The terrorists had ₹500 notes worth ₹1 lakh. They possessed Pakistan-made chocolates, dry chenna and stale chapatis.

The terrorists, who killed a CRPF soldier during the encounter, also had Pakistan-made medicines and pain-killer injections, two packs of A4 battery cells, one handset having an antenna and two wires hanging from the handset.

According to the Kathua police, they had one M4 carbine and one AK-47 rifle.

A gunfight broke out on Tuesday evening between the security forces and terrorists in Kathua's Hira Nagar area.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised, and a search operation is underway in the area," ADGP Jammu Anand Jain told reporters on Wednesday.

"A new infiltrative group has emerged in the region and there are chances that more terrorists are hiding in the area. A search operation is still underway and we have cordoned off the area. More details on the incident will be conveyed later," he added, reported PTI.

It was a joint operation by Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel, the officer said.

While one terrorist was killed early on Wednesday as he tried to lob a grenade, the other hid. At 3 am, he tried to break the police's cordon as he fired indiscriminately at the security forces.

A CRPF personnel died in the firing.

One civilian was also injured during the operation.

This was third terror attack in the Jammu region since Sunday.

9 people had died in an attack in the union territory's Reasi district.