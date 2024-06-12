Jammu and Kashmir: More terrorists could be hiding; police say check vehicles before…

After three terror attacks in three days, the Jammu and Kashmir police today issued an ‘alert advisory’ in the Jammu region, urging the masses to be vigilant about movement of suspicious individuals, vehicles and objects. Meanwhile, After the Kathua attack, a senior police officer said more terrorists could be hiding in the area. Security forces stand guard near the site of a encounter between security forces and terrorists.

Officials said that the people of Jammu and Rajouri have been urged to thoroughly check their vehicles before turning on their engines, reported PTI.

Police vehicles equipped with loudspeakers made announcements in Akhnoor and Jammu areas, urging the people to remain alert and report any suspicious activities or objects.

The police and security forces reviewed the security at checkpoints and police facilities in the Akhnoor sector. They have asked the officers to remain vigilant.

In Jammu and Samba, the police have asked the masses to report any terror-related concerns.

10 people, including a CRPF personnel, have died in three days in three separate terror attacks in the Jammu region.

The first attack took place when terrorists opened fire at a bus full of Hindu pilgrims, in Reasi.

9 people died in the attack as the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a gorge after the driver was hit by a bullet.

The second attack took place in Doda district in which several security personnel sustained injuries.

In the third terror attack, in Kathua district, a CRPF personnel died in an encounter with two terrorists, who were later neutralised by the security forces.

The security forces are currently running search and combing operations.

"A new infiltrative group has emerged in the region and there are chances that more terrorists are hiding in the area. A search operation is still underway and we have cordoned off the area. More details on the incident will be conveyed later," ADGP Jammu Anand Jain told reporters after the Kathua attack.

With inputs from PTI, ANI