J&K police team reaches Gogra to rescue nomads amid heavy snowfall; death toll in Valley touches five

Amid extreme weather conditions in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), a team of police from the Union territory’s Reasi district has reached the Gogra region to rescue nomads who have been stranded there. “Two people were reported missing after heavy snowfall in the area,” news agency ANI reported, quoting police.

Untimely snowfall accompanied with continued heavy rain in the Valley have resulted in landslides and shooting stones. The UT Police have consistently been carrying out rescue operations, even as at least five people have succumbed to the inclement weather in various corners in the region.

On Monday, three people, including a child, were seriously injured and three others sustained minor injuries after their vehicle was hit by shooting stones at Khooni Nallah in Ramban. Police officials told Hindustan Times on Tuesday that the group was travelling from Kashmir to Jammu via the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), which reopened on Monday after a gap of over 30 hours.

Over Sunday and Saturday, as many five people lost their lives due to landslides and getting stuck in snowbound areas, respectively. Two people, a driver and a conductor of a vegetable-laden vehicle, died in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday after they got stranded on Sinthan Pass. Two others were rescued from the area and were being treated for shock and hypothermia, officials said.

On Saturday, three people hailing from a nomad group died after their tent in south Kashmir’s Awantipora came under the debris due to rain-triggered landslide in the area. One person sustained injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, in its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that barring Gujarat, Jharkhand and Bihar, there will be no “significant change” in the minimum temperatures over the rest of the country during the next four to five days. The maximum temperature will also see no significant change in the next four to five days. However, the IMD forecasted that between October 31 and November 2, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh will receive isolated rainfall.